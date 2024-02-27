Anybody can run for whatever position, Lacson says

"Anybody can run for whatever position they want.

We cannot choose our opponents, so everything is possible."

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson made the reaction on reports that former Victorias City mayor Francis Frederick "Wantan" Palanca may run for governor against him in the coming 2025 midterm elections.

The report came out after PDP-Laban held an orientation seminar with their members in Bacolod City during the weekend.

Lacson said that 2024 is an election season already and that the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy for the candidates is set for October.

When asked about plans for the elections, Lacson said, "we'll continue to work hard and we will be judged by the people."

Lacson has one term left after 2025.*