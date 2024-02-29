APC Visayas officers take oath q

The National Police Commission, Philippine National Police, Area Police Command Visayas Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development officers led by Chairperson Luzviminda S. Valdez took oath before the Police Major Gen. Robert Rodriguez, Acting Commander of the APC Visayas.

Those other officers who took their oath along with the Chairperson were Judge Gorgonio Ybañez, Vice Chairperson Internal, Prosecutor Hermes Ariño, Vice Chairman External, Dr. Jean Pauyon, Secretary, Carla Cañet, Treasurer, Prosecutor Flosemer Chris Gonzales, and members Mr. Jeony Bigay, Jonathan Diaz Jr., Pastor Jose T. Gonzales, Rogelio Yap, Crispin Chua, and Roseo Depra.

Police Major General Robert Rodriguez, an Ilonggo assumed the APC Visayas Commander post on January 1, from his predecessor Police Lieutenant General Patrick Villacorte.

Police Major General Robert Rodriguez is a resident of Jaro district assumed his new post at APC-Visayas which is based in Negros Occidental.

He said it's a dream come true for him to serve his fellow Ilonggos.

He said that when he graduated from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), it was his dream to serve his hometown and the Region.

Rodriguez has previously served as chief of the Philippine National Police's (PNP) Personnel and Records Management in Camp Crame and awaiting his promotion to three-star general.*