‘APPROVED IN PRINCIPLE’ | Congress gives greenlight to NEPC franchise

The House Committee on Legislative Franchise has approved in principle the franchise proposal of Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC).

In a session held on November 13 at the Mitra Building in Batasan Complex, the house committee gave its preliminary nod to House Bill 9310, which outlines the transfer of the franchise from the beleaguered Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) to NEPC.

The committee, chaired by Parañaque Rep. Gus Tambunting, held a lengthy discussion about the bill sponsored by Negros Occidental Representatives Juliet Marie Ferrer (4th District), Stephen Paduano (Abang-Lingkod party-list), Jose Francisco Benitez (3rd District), and Greg Gasataya (Lone District of Bacolod City).

The scope of the franchise encompasses the cities of Bacolod, Bago, Silay, and Talisay, along with the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto.

During the deliberations, the Negrense representatives underscored the urgency of NEPC's intervention, citing the financial struggles faced by Ceneco.

These challenges stem from a shortage of Capital Expenditures crucial for the modernization of existing facilities.

Officials of NEPC and Ceneco, along with representatives from the National Electrification Administration, Energy Regulatory Commission, and Securities and Exchange Commission, were present at the hearing, reflecting the gravity of the decision.

A focal point of the discussions was the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA), emphasizing the conduct and outcome of its ratification through a plebiscite. The majority of consumers cast their votes in favor of the JVA, further solidifying the rationale behind the transition.

In a resolute conclusion, the committee approved, in principle, the proposed house bill.

However, this approval is contingent upon the submission of specific documentary requirements.

NEPC President Roel Castro said that they would submit the documents and answer in writing the issues raised by some committee members.

The move signifies a critical juncture in reshaping the energy landscape in central Negros, with NEPC poised to play a transformative role in the area's electric distribution service.*