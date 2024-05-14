Army enjoins Negrenses to stand up against NPA-perpetrated killings

The Philippine Army has enjoined Negrenses to stand up against violence amid the summary executions perpetrated by remnants of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Seven civilians were killed in Negros Occidental the past weeks.

In a statement on Monday, Brig. Gen. Orlando Edralin, commander of 303rd Infantry Brigade based in Murcia, condemned the violence, calling it “not only abhorrent but also a gross violation of human rights and the principles of humanity.”

“I am calling all Negrenses to report the presence of NPA terrorists in your community and let our voices resonate in demanding an end to the senseless killings of innocent civilians,” he said.

Edralin asked NPA remnants and their allied armed groups to immediately stop the indiscriminate acts of violence and instead engage in peaceful means with the government to address their grievances.

“It is distressing to learn that innocent men, women, and children have fallen victim to these senseless acts, causing immeasurable pain and suffering to their families and communities,” he said.

The victims, who were tagged by the NPA as “military agents” in their press releases, were killed between the second week of April and the first week of May in various remote villages of Negros Occidental.

Meanwhile, the 3rd Infantry Division (3ID expressed support for the motu proprio investigation of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) into the killings.

“We welcome any investigation that will shed light on these incidents and help bring justice for the victims and their families. The 3ID reaffirms its dedication to working closely with the CHR to ensure the investigation is thorough, impartial, and transparent,” Maj. Gen. Marion Sison, commander of the 3ID, said in a separate statement over the weekend. (PNA)