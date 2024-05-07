Army recovers high-powered firearms in two encounters

Members of the Philippine Army have seized high-powered guns and explosives after the two encounters with the New People’s Army (NPA) remnants in Sitio Tagok, Brgy. Carol-an, Kabankalan City on May 6.

Lt. Col. JJay Javines, 3rd Infantry Division Civil Military Operations chief, said Tuesday, May 5, that the first encounter, which lasted for about 10 minutes, ensued after the 94th Infantry Battalion troopers responded to reports on the presence of about nine rebels, believed to be remnants of the dismantled Central Negros 2 Guerilla Front, in the area.

Almost an hour later, the blocking forces of the 94IB encountered the fleeing rebels, where a firefight also lasted for about five minutes, prompting the insurgents to disperse in various directions, leaving behind a cache of firearms and explosives.

Recovered at the encounter site were four M16 assault rifles, a caliber 5.56 carbine rifle, two rifle grenades, two backpacks, and a bandoleer containing magazines filled with ammunition.

Javines said that traces of bloodstains were also discovered at the encounter, which indicated that some of the fleeing rebels may have been also injured in the gunbattle, while no one was hurt on the military side.*