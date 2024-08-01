Army sustains operation to locate NPA weapons in northern Negros

The Philippine Army’s 79th Infantry Battalion (IB) continues to conduct operations to locate more weapons hidden by the New People’s Army (NPA) after the discovery of firearms in two areas in northern Negros in the past two weeks.

“The intention is to recover the loose firearms of the dismantled Northern Negros Front (NNF) to prevent further use of these weapons to harass the community or create violence,” First Lt. Dan Carlo Samoza, 79IB civil-military operations officer, said in an interview on Tuesday.

On Monday, troops found high-powered firearms buried in a secluded area in Barangay Pinowayan, Don Salvador Benedicto, bordering Calatrava and San Carlos City in Negros Occidental.

Recovered were two M14 rifles, one M1 Garand rifle, one 12-gauge shotgun, three Garand clips with 24 ammunition, 100 rounds of live ammunition for M14, and five shotgun ammunition.

Samoza said they received information from a concerned individual regarding the buried weapons that corroborated the revelation of a recently surrendered NNF combatant who was involved in the encounter with 79IB troops in Barangay Pinapugasan, Escalante City last February.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Arnel Calaoagan, commander of 79IB, said the latest recovery of various firearms and ammunition is a testament to their unit’s commitment to end the atrocities, intimidation, and abuses carried out by the remnants of the dismantled NNF.

“We are honored by the bravery of concerned individuals in helping the troops and the government, and we give our solemn pledge to the people of Negros that your 79IB will untiringly sustain all our efforts to maintain the peace and order in our area of operation in accordance to the law and our mandate,” he added.

Calaoagan said units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police will coordinate the proper documentation and disposition of the recovered firearms.

On July 16, troops of 79IB also found weapons and personal items in a rebel hideout in the hinterlands of Cadiz City.

Recovered were a magazine and 30 rounds of live ammunition for an M16 rifle, two hammocks, two keypad mobile phones, two military backpacks, three subscriber identity module cards, three flash drives, a flashlight, utility ropes, medical items, personal belongings, and subversive documents. (PNA)