Asenso Silay backs up come back bid of Golez

Members of Asenso Silay will back up the come back bid for mayor of Mark Andrew Arthur Golez in the 2025 elections.

Golez, in a phone patch interview Wednesday, May 15, said a convention led by their patron, Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo "Albee" Benitez and his brother Third District Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez, was held last Saturday, May 11, at the Victorias City Coliseum and the overwhelming support was given to him by their partymates from barangay kagawads to the punong barangays including family leaders.

Other contenders in the convention is Silay City Councilor Ryan Gamboa who signified intention to also run for mayor.

Golez said he is very happy with the overwhelming support and being a good soldier, he is always willing to follow the decisions of the Benitezs.

“I feel happy that Silay City remembers me. I have been out of the loop for some time. I feel blessed to have heard cheers for my name even if I have been out of the loop for quiet sometime," Golez said.

A total of 4,574 family leaders voted for him during the convention, he added.

As to his running mate, Golez said it will be decided soon and that Gamboa, who is also popular, with several supporters is being considered.

He said that he was asked by Benitez if he is interested in joining the convention and that he accepted it because he also wanted to get the pulse of their leaders and partymates.

"The convention was really like an actual election," he added.

"I am so happy and honored for the announcement made by Mayor Albee that I won in the convention," Golez added.*