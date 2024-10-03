Asenso team to file COC on Oct 8

The Asenso Bacolod Team will file their Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on October 8, the last day of the filing of the COC, Atty. Caesar Distrito, the spokesperson of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, said on Wednesday, October 2.

Distrito said the Asenso Bacolod chaired by Benitez will field a complete slate from congressman, mayor, vice mayor, and 12 councilors.

" We will announce soon our complete slate'" he said.

Distrito, a village chief of Barangay Singcang-Airport, will also run for councilor to replace his mother Councilor Simplicia Distrito, who is also part of the Asenso Team.

Distrito said that his mother will take a rest from politics who already served for two terms as councilor.

He said his post in Barangay Singcang-Airport will be occupied by the number one kagawad his brother Rosinie Distrito.

Benitez earlier announced that he is 90 percent inclined to run for a congressman representing the Lone District of Bacolod.

Distrito said the public is also waiting for the final decision of the mayor for the 2025 midterm elections.

Moreover, as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, a total of two aspirants filed their COCs for congressman at the Commission of Elections (Comelec)-Bacolod temporary office at the Liga ng mga Barangay Social Hall.

These are former Bacolod City mayor Evelio Leonardia, who filed on October 1 with his wife and daughter, and Romy Gustilo, a former seafarer and resident of Barangay Mansilingan, who filed on October 2./MAP.