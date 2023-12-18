Asserting our sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea

A man who does not love his country is only as bad as the dust where he came from.

If you die in the defense of your country and people, you sanctify the dust which you are made of. Honor is not even important, what is important is that you have elevated the heap of dust that you are. Eventually, it will embrace the soil of your homeland, enriched by the ashes of our ancestors.

Had we lost our sense of nationalism? I am reminded of some valuable words and phrases I have learned a long time ago reminding us of our love of country. "Never shall invaders trample our sacred shores and that the Philippines is the land of my birth and the home of my people, sprinkled by the blood of our martyrs who gave their lives so that our nation shall live."

Amidst the raging issue in the West Philippine Sea, we are facing an armada of Chinese ships set in a battle array? We are being harassed and bullied with water cannons right in our own backyard. The enemy is at the gates of our sacred shores, shall we stand idle with apathy and indifference?

These Chinese intruders had plundered our maritime resources and prevented us from navigating in our own territorial waters. These Chinese forces remind me of an infamous Chinese pirate, Li Ma Hung, who terrorized our coast during the Spanish time.

Many questions had been forgotten. Where is courage and determination? Where is truth, justice and even democracy? Is the Filipino a coward who will easily yield to these arrogant Chinese intruders? It will take bravery, courage and fervent nationalism to proclaim aloud the abuses and oppression being committed by the Chinese intruders by illegally claiming parts of our territory.

We must stand our ground and faithfully discharge our moral responsibility to pursue our advocacy to expel the Chinese from the WPS. We must speak out and we must speak loudly and proudly as a Filipino that we shall never give up, even an inch of our territory to them or to any invaders. We must never surrender our thoughts and judgment because of fear.

We should be inspired by the words of Anne Frank, who wrote in her diary, "I may be forced to hide my body, but I will not be forced to hide my mind, my mouth maybe gagged, but my voice will seep through like a gentle evanescence and burst to heaven like a song."

To be able to expose all the atrocities, insults, oppression and inhuman treatment of our maritime authorities and fishermen by shouting it loudly to the world is our greatest defiance against Chinese arrogance and hypocrisy in the WPS.

Despite the cruelty and meanness, the Filipino spirit will rise to reclaim itself, discovering anew all that is true and good, as it has been done, countless times yesterday and as it will do again and again tomorrow.

As long as the forces of tyranny and oppression exist, we shall struggle and never shall we submit to the Chinese intruders who are stealing our rights and our lands. Let us assert our sovereignty in the WPS.*