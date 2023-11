Murcia Mayor Gerry M. Rojas handed over, Nov. 22, a total of P150,000 to Brigadier General Orlando Edralin, Commanding Officer of the 303rd Brigade of the Philippine Army, and to his detachment commanders. The municipality allocated P25,000 each for the construction / renovation of six CAFGU Active Auxiliary (CAA) bases in Murcia. Also present during the activity were 303rd Brigade Civil-Military Operations Officer Captain Mervin Rosal and Murcia PNP Chief PMAJ Marc Joeil Reclamado.