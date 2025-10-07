Assistant city veterinarian resigns from post

BACOLOD City Assistant Veterinarian Dr. John Michael Cabuguason has resigned from his post effective October 1, 2025.

City Administrator Mark Mayo said they already received Cabuguason’s resignation letter, who intends to go back to the City Government of Victorias.

He said Mayor Greg Gasataya also expressed gratitude to Cabuguason’s services for the people of Bacolod.

He added that Cabuguason managed to implement several programs in the City Veterinary Office (CVO) such as “Libre Kapon Program” and vaccination for dogs and cats.

Cabuguason joined the City Government in 2023 during the time of former mayor and Congressman Alfredo Abelardo Benitez.

Mayor said that at present, Cabuguason’s post remains vacant but its office is still managed by CVO head Dr. Maria Agueda Dela Torre.

He said they will review all the pending programs and projects of Cabuguason, including the proposed construction of animal shelter in Barangay Granada.

Before Cabuguason’s resignation, he added that they held a meeting with the animal welfare advocates in Bacolod City where they presented their plans and programs.

Mayo said they will assess the current situation of the city’s dog pound and the construction of a new building in Barangay Granada is part of their options. (MAP)