ATI Launches Farmer’s Information and Technology Services Center in San Carlos City

The Agricultural Training Institute–Regional Training Center (ATI-RTC) VI, under its Techno Gabay Program (TGP), launched the first Farmer’s Information and Technology Services (FITS) Center in San Carlos City through the City Agriculture Office (CAO) on November 21, at the Agricultural Center and Integrated Demonstration Area (ACIDA).

Under Executive Order No. 801, Series of 2009, TGP aims to bring science—and technology-based information and services closer to end-users in the agriculture and fisheries sector.

Said program is funded by ATI’s Catalytic Fund. The turnover of the P100,000 check was led by Information Officer II/OIC-Chief Florepe Mortalla and City Agriculturist Ricardo Panunciar Jr., followed by the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Farm Worker II Verny Briones stated that the launch seeks to establish a platform for disseminating information and educating local farmers and the youth interested in agriculture.

He also expressed gratitude to the LGU of San Carlos, led by City Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo, Mortalla, Regional Executive Director Dennis Arpia, and the other partners for their unwavering support.

He looked forward to collaborating and developing new technologies to help educate farmers.

Bookkeeper and Board of Director member of the Bagonbon Environmental Development Association, Inc., Evelyn Berjolano Alinton, highlighted that the FITS Center is a valuable resource, particularly in offering information about new agricultural technologies such as insecticides and other chemicals that improve crop yields; these innovations can help farmers increase their income.

Alinton also expressed gratitude to the CAO, Mayor Gustilo, and all the program partners for making this initiative possible.

Agriculturist l/TGP focal person Christine Mae Tubera-Baticbatic and Veterinary Services Division chief Dr. Jeff Reonal were also present at the event.