Atmos optimizes 870-MW RE assets in Australia with expanded Fluence deal

Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products, services, and optimisation software for renewables and storage, today announced the expansion of a contract with Atmos Renewables to optimise an 870 MW portfolio of wind and solar assets in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM).

Atmos Renewables will deploy Fluence Nispera™ asset performance management (APM) software to optimise the operational performance of the portfolio of assets alongside its current use of Fluence Mosaic™ AI-powered bidding software to optimise asset market trading.

The contract expansion will include employing Nispera’s enhanced Loss Breakdown Analysis in a new Executive Dashboard and a new grid curtailment loss metric to unlock near real-time visibility into the root cause of energy production losses and the potential impact of performance improvement.

“We are honoured to strengthen the relationship with Atmos Renewables in deploying our ecosystem of advanced software solutions. We have worked closely with the Atmos team to optimise asset bidding into the NEM with Mosaic and now are continuing that collaboration with Nispera,” said Fluence VP & Country Director, Australia, Andrew Kelley.

“As a market leader with deep expertise in the NEM, our software products are built on the insights of traders and asset managers who know the challenges of scaling diverse portfolios of renewables and storage assets.”

Curtailment of renewables is a growing challenge in Australia as the clean energy transition accelerates. In 2023, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) reported that curtailment of renewable generation had grown by almost 40 percent from the year prior.

By unlocking synergies between Mosaic and Nispera, the grid curtailment loss metric added to Nispera will allow Atmos Renewables to quickly and accurately identify losses from grid constraints, narrow down which losses are caused by performance issues, and thereby help to identify the optimisation potential of their assets. This increased visibility supports the proactive management of the assets, enabling the detection and resolution of performance and budget deviations.

“We appreciate the guidance and expertise of Fluence’s team first in deploying Mosaic and now in helping us deploy Nispera for increased visibility into the optimisation potential of our assets,” said Atmos Renewables General Manager, Operations, Jason Porter.

“Automated monitoring of grid curtailment in near real-time provides a more accurate view of asset performance potential, allows us to take swift, practical action, and saves our asset management team the time that was previously spent collecting and analysing this information manually.”

Fluence is a leader in Software-as-a-Service products for managing renewable energy and storage assets, with a combined portfolio of more than 22.3 GW of assets contracted or under management globally. (PR)