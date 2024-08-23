Atty. Juliana B. Carbon celebrates life with songs and dances

Atty. Juliana B. Carbon celebrated her 60th birthday with family and friends in a floral motif held at L’Fisher Hotel in Bacolod City on August 17, 2024.

She celebrated her birthday by sharing her choice of songs and dances that depict her life as a former student, now a lawyer, civic leader, friend, and parent.

“I thank God for this day that I share with you all my dear family, relatives, friends, colleagues, and fellow advocates of the causes dear to my heart. I honor and thank my parents Emmanuel P. Ballesteros, Sr. and Lydia Tobongbanua Alabanzas for raising me well and for all the support and love they gave me. I am sorry for all the hurt that I might have given you. As I look back to my life, I can tell you my story through the dances I performed and the songs I sang in the past.”

She shared some lyrics of those songs and dances such as “Ob-la-di, ob-la-da, Life goes on by the Beatles and I am just amazed how they earned millions through these words obladioblada.”

She said,” When I was about five years old, my father's daddy bag would play this music every Sunday morning. How he loved to see me dancing with my siblings. My sister Cathy held back her tears because she danced only in order not to disappoint our father. Then when I was in kindergarten I performed a Hawaiian dance on stage… the walang kamatayang pearly shells and tiny bubbles – it was the coronation of my friend who became the queen.”

She shared that she grew up during the time of Guy (Nora Aunor) and Pip (Tirso Cruz III) and her mom brought her to Nora Aunor movies and concerts.

“My first TV appearance was when the spotlight was on me at Paglaum Bleachers watching a Nora Aunor concert. It was jampacked and the builder of Paglaum Stadium, Engr. Eriberto Losaria was not nervous. The enormous crowd was a test of the integrity of the stadium,” she said.

At UNOR Elementary School, she auditioned for the choir. The principal Rogelio Giganan wanted to select choir members who would compete in the diocesan choir contest.

“I was assigned to the alto group. sang blue danube waltz English lyrics which cannot be found on Google now.. and then the Tagalog song Ulan ay Pumatak… while the soprano sang Ulan ay pumatak la la la we in the alto were given the tune tak tak tak tak from the start to finish and we sang it perfectly.. but our group lost to the etcs choir. Fast forward in the national convention of picpa in 2010 or 2011, our destiny group represented the western Visayas region in the picpa got talent national contest, me, Lina, Loudette Mark, and Edmund I were the first 5 who volunteered to join the choir. We sang a medley of "A Whole New World" from the movie Alladin, Journey of Lea Salonga, I Believe I can fly and Greatest Love of All. In the song I Believe I Can Fly song, again I was the alto. While the soprano and melody sang I Believe I Can Fly, my part was I can fly I can fly I can fly… this reminds me of the tak tak tak in the past… we won second to natl capital region group, and received a prize of 8000 and were so happy.”

In high school, they sang the Sharon Cuneta songs, “Mister DJ can I make a request pwede ba yong love song ko and high school life, “Ang saya ng high school, same in yours and my school

'Di na mapapantayan, Tiyak ganiyan ang buhay na sadyang makulayAlaala kailanman.”

And because they were fans of Robbie Benson in the movie One in 1977, we sang My Fair Share and love conquers all. My Fair Share" from the "One On One" soundtrack.

Lost, lost as a child's first thought. I must have arms to hold me.

Lost without lovin' care. I must have my fair share.

Fair, fair is a changing word. Fair is an honored promise. Justice if you're still there. I will have my fair share.

Justice is a lady. Lay me down with justice in a long white gown. With a breath of love, we can share. Share, sleep with me if you dare. Celebrate my fair share.”

Love conquers all where true love doesn't get old, it gets stronger

Love conquers all, that's not hard to believe, If you find it naive, still believe it when you try.”

So many songs and dances that she related to her life that she meaningfully knitted them together.

But in real life, it is important to have the Humility to accept ourselves, our faults our weaknesses, and the humor to laugh at ourselves if we have humor and humility then through these we can share our life with humanity

God is telling us “Be still know that I am with you”. Be still yes I can be still knowing that I will be receiving a pension from the government.

“I thank St. Therese of the Child Jesus our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage and Padre Pio for their intercessions, Thank You God everything.

To My family Butch and Mariah and to all my family, relatives, colleagues, and guests, Thank you for your presence. You are much loved and appreciated. God is good all the time and all the time God is good.