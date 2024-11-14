Aug. 1 is Araw ng Paglalathala, Pagtatanyag ng Kasarinlan ng Pilipinas

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared Aug. 1 of every year as “Araw ng Paglalathala at Pagtatanyag ng Kasarinlan ng Pilipinas,” in commemoration of the declaration of Philippine Independence during the Bacoor Assembly on the same date in 1898.

Republic Act (RA) 12073, signed by Marcos on Nov. 7, declares a special working holiday every Aug. 1 to commemorate the Aug. 1, 1898 assembly in Bacoor, Cavite where the Acta de Independencia was signed by then president Emilio Aguinaldo, along with 200 municipal leaders, officially affirming the country’s independence from the Spaniards.

The Acta de Independencia was drafted by Apolinario Mabini.

Under RA 12073, cultural agencies led by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts are mandated to promote the historical significance of Aug. 1 and the event surrounding the Bacoor Assembly of 1898.

To educate the students, the Department of Education is tasked to develop and implement lesson plans that highlight the relevance and importance of Aug. 1.

“The State recognizes the vital role of history in fostering unity, national identity, nationalism, and nation-building. It shall ensure that historical dates and events are preserved, promoted, popularized, and made accessible to the public as part of the country’s heritage,” the law read.

Marcos also signed RA 12067, declaring Feb. 24 of every year as “Araw ng Sibugay” and making it a special working holiday in Zamboanga Sibugay province to commemorate its foundation day.

A copy of RAs 12073 and 12067 was uploaded on the Official Gazette’s website on Wednesday.

The new laws take effect 15 days after their publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation. (PNA)