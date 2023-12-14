Authorities closely monitoring presence of party drugs in Negros Occidental

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Negros Occidental is closely monitoring the presence of party drugs in the province.

PDEA-Negros Occidental provincial officer Cornelio Espartero said Wednesday, December 13, that they are currently verifying information regarding the possible entry of party drugs such as ecstacy in the province.

Espartero added that in recent months, they have not seized any drugs, but they are actively promoting their programs.

He also confirmed that the party drugs entering the province are sourced from outside.

The agency issued a warning to private companies planning events this month to strictly implement their policies in their offices to prevent the entry of these drugs.

Authorities stressed that the use of party drugs are hazardous to health and often leads to committing crimes, especially rape.*