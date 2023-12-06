Award-winning San Carlos gov’t offices present accolades to mayor

The City Treasurer's Office and City Assessor's Office presented their various awards to City Mayor Renato Gustilo this morning, Dec. 4, at the City Mayor’s Office.



Said recognitions were received during the Regional awards in Parangal 2023 in Iloilo City last Nov 30 given by the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) Reg. 6 and the Regional Association of Treasurers and Assessors (REGATA) Reg. 6.



The City Assessor’s Office presented 6 awards, including Top 1 in Highest Locally Sourced Revenue 2022 Collection, Top 1 in Timely Submission of Assessment Report, Top 2 in Highest Collection Efficiency in Four Locally Sourced Revenue, Top 2 in Real Property Tax Collection Efficiency, Top 3 in Highest Locally Sourced Revenue in Real Property Tax, and Top 3 in Highest Increase in Taxable Assessed Value.



On the other hand, the City Treasurer's Office garnered 7 awards, including Top 1 in Highest Locally Sourced Revenue, and Top 1 in 2022 Collection, Top 2 in Real Property Tax- Collection Efficiency, Top 2 in Highest Collection Efficiency in Four Locally Sourced Revenue, Top 3 in Economic Enterprise-Collection Efficiency, Top 3 in Highest Locally Sourced Revenue in Real Property Tax, and Top 3 in Year-on-Year Growth in Economic Enterprise.



Acting City Treasurer Ray John Lim said that their awards were due to their efficient collection and submission of quarterly reports on Electronic Statements of Receipt and Expenditure; adding that they will also strengthen their collection efficacy, positive revenue growth, and year-on-year collection growth rate to receive more awards next year.



City Assessor James Silva also said that they exerted more effort in their tax mapping activities and reports to increase revenue generation since they are monitored by the Department of Finance.



Lim and Silva thanked Mayor Gustilo, Sangguniang Panlungsod members headed by Vice Mayor Christopher Paul S. Carmona, Department Heads, Local Finance Committee, and their staff for the support given.