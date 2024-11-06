Awarding of winners for the 35th National StatisticsMonth and Closing Ceremonies

The 35th National Statistics Month Awarding and Closing Ceremonies at GT 888 Mall, Bacolod City. Philippine Statistics Authority - Negros Occidental Provincial Statistical Office in cooperation with the Bangko Sentral nangPilipinas with the theme "Advancing Data and Statistics Through Digital Transformation: A Road to an Empowered Nation,". This significant event aims to promote the importance of statistics in various sectors and encourage public support for enhancing the quality andstandards of statistics in the country.

The event was hosted by the PSA Negros Occidental and participated bycoaches, provincial line agencies, students, and various participants.

In support of this event, Atty. Janice Jade V. Tan-Canonigo, Deputy Director of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, attended and shared her message with the winners. She thanked the Philippine Statistics Authority, their primary partner, and other agencies for their collaboration on data and statistics. She emphasized the importance of data for development and forecasting to address issues at all levels, both in the private and government sectors.

During the awarding ceremony for the junior high school statistics quiz, Bacolod City National High School received their award and prize for first place, followed by Domingo Lacson National High School and Sum-ag National High School for second and third place, respectively.

For the 35th National Statistics Month e-Poster Making Contest, the winners were announced by one of the judges, Statistical Specialist II Kim B. Julag-ay. First place went to the Department of Labor and Employment, by Elziakim B. Pegar; second place to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, represented by Queenne F. Columna; and third place to the Department of Labor and Employment, represented by AgpadSeroll.

In the Infographics Making Contest for senior high school students, one of the judges, Statistical Analyst Anna Carmela Gamilla, announced the winners. First place went to the University of Saint La Salle, represented by Kyle Martin Gonzaludo and Maveriex Zon S. Lingco; second place went to the University of Saint La Salle, represented by Beatrice Firmeza; and third place went to Riverside College, represented by Rhea Mae Atenista.

Chief Statistical Specialist John F. Campomanes and Supervising Statistical Specialist Diesah S. Biaoco of the PSA thanked the Schools Division Superintendent of DepEd Division of Bacolod City, Atty. Janice Jade V. TanCanonigo of BSP, the speakers during the lecture series, provincial line agencies, judges, participants, and everyone involved in the month-long activities. They expressed hope to see everyone at the next National Statistics Month celebrations.