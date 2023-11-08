B-Mascot to aid PNP in promoting safe community

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) has unveiled two life-sized police mascots to promote a safe community as among its best practices being the country’s Best City Police Office awardee for 2023.

The project called "B-Mascot" stands for "Bacolod-Making A Safe Community with Outstanding and Trustworthy Police".

Col. Noel Aliño, police city director, said the mascots, called Patrolwoman Inasal and Patrolman MassKara, were introduced during the launching with the police personnel at the BCPO grounds on Saturday.

“This has been motivated by the initiatives of Mayor Albee (Alfredo Abelardo) Benitez for a peaceful and progressive Bacolod City. It aims to strengthen police-community relations by bringing happiness to the people,” Aliño said in a statement on Monday.

The mascots are named after Bacolod’s famous festivals, Inasal and MassKara, which symbolize the cultural heritage of the city.

“By incorporating these elements, the BCPO fosters a sense of pride and unity within the community,” Aliño said.

He added that through the mascots’ friendly gestures and interactions with the people, the BCPO wants to spread happiness and create an atmosphere of joy.

The B-Mascot project also aims to benefit underprivileged children who may not have access to regular means of entertainment or leisure activities.

“By visiting their communities and engaging with them directly, the mascots will bring smiles to the faces of these children,” Aliño said.

In terms of community engagement, the BCPO aims that the presence of Patrolwoman Inasal and Patrolman MassKara will serve as an opportunity for the city police force to connect with the community on a deeper level.

“The mascots will act as friendly representatives, promoting trust, and a positive image of law enforcement among residents. This project will showcase BCPO’s commitment to community welfare by bringing joy and fostering peace to the children and the whole community,” the city police chief said. (PNA)