Baciwa designates Soliva as new acting general manager

THE Board of Directors of the Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) has designated Engineer Michael Soliva as the new acting general manager of the water district effective August 22, 2025.

Soliva, concurrent Environment Water Resource Sewerage and Sanitation Management head, assumed the post of Mona Dia Jardin, who was removed from her post for “loss of confidence.”

In its Resolution 063 dated August 22, 2025, the board instructed Soliva to ensure an orderly and peaceful transition of duties and responsibilities and accountabilities with Jardin, whose term of office expired on August 22.

On the same day, the board approved Resolution 062, declaring the expiration of the term of office of Jardin on the ground of “loss of confidence.”

The decision was approved by its board chairperson Sonya Verdeflor, vice chairperson Edgardo Uychiat, and corporate secretary Clarrisa Araneta.

Board member Lorendo Dilag voted against the move, while board member Rich Ann Zayco abstained.

Jardin could not be reached for comment as of Sunday, August 24.

Jardin assumed her post on May 13, 2022, through the approval of the Baciwa Board of Directors.

The officers of Baciwa are separate from the officers of Prime Water Infrastructure Corp. (Prime Water) who took over the operation and management of the water district.

In 2020, Baciwa signed a 25-year joint venture agreement with Prime Water for the management and development of the water district.

Prime Water, as a private entity, has its branch manager and employees while Baciwa is a government-owned and controlled corporation that has its structure like the general manager and its employees. (MAP)