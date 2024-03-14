Baciwa-PrimeWater vows to deliver additional water supply

Aside from the two new water sources, Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Wednesday, March 13, that theWater District (Baciwa)-PrimeWater vowed to increase the water supply by seven million liters of water per day (MLD) to a maximum volume 17 MLD to the residents of Bacolod.

Benitez said the Baciwa-PrimeWater official informed him that they would deliver additional water supply within three months.

He said Baciwa-Primewater will improve their existing wells so they can deliver additional water supply.

In his letter addressed to Benitez dated March 7, 2024, Roberto Pabrique, Jr., president of PrimeWater, said that they recognize the importance of ensuring a reliable and sufficient water supply to meet the growing needs of the community, and, thus, expresses its commitment to the City of Bacolod to undertake measures that will enhance the provision of water to the concessioners.

He said they have decided on a plan to augment their water supply that will PrimeWater to deliver an additional seven million liters of water per day (MLD) to a maximum volume of 17 MLD to the residents of Bacolod.

“This plan entails the utilization of additional water sources to supplement our existing infrastructure, alongside extensive repairs and improvement to reduce water loss,” he added.

The city government earlier identified two locations of water sources to address the water problem in the city.

These two water sources include the Bocal-Bocal Spring in Barangay Alangilan and the Matab-ang River, which is located at the boundary of Bacolod and Talisay cities.

Benitez said the Bocal-Bocal Spring water source can deliver at least 12 MLD, while the Matab-ang River can provide at least 20 MLD.*