Bacolaodiat Festival kicks off

As a prelude to the Bacolaodiat Festival 2024, a colorful kick-off event adorned with Chinese lanterns and decorations was held at SM City Bacolod North Atrium on Sunday, February 4.

The Bacolaodiat Festival will officially take center stage along the Lacson Tourism Strip and North Capitol Road from Feb. 9-11, welcoming the Year of the Wood Dragon.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance during the kick-off event were members of the Bacolaodiat Inc, led by festival chair John Stephen Sy and festival founder Alfredo Barcelona.

Also showing support during the event were city government officials, led by Councilor Jason Villarosa, together with representatives from the Bacolod City Tourism Office, and SM City Bacolod, led by Enzo Benedicto.

In his welcome message, Sy attributed the Bacolaodiat Festival not only as a grand cultural event for the local Filipino-Chinese community but for everyone.

“The Bacolaodiat Festival is a celebration that brings people together. This is not just a festival for us in the Filipino-Chinese community. But this is a festival for all of us Bacolodnons and Negrenses,” Sy said.

To mark the beginning of the festivities at SM City Bacolod, a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony took place, witnessed by a captivated audience of mall-goers.

The ceremony was a visual feast, as attendees were treated to intricate Chinese New Year-themed installations and a lion dance by the Bacolod Chamber Volunteer Fire Brigade.

The dance, complete with vibrant lion costumes and lively movements, entertained the spectators, symbolizing good luck and prosperity for the coming year.

As the Year of the Wood Dragon unfolds, Bacolaodiat 2024 promises to be a memorable and culturally enriching experience for residents and visitors alike. (PR)