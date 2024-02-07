Bacolaodiat festivities at Yuan Thong Temple all set

The Yuan Thong Temple, located along Burgos Street in Bacolod City, is set to welcome devotees and Bacolaodiat Festival revelers to partake in the rich tapestry of New Year traditions and special events scheduled for February 9-10.

The focal point of the festivities will be the traditional ringing of the bell, slated for the eve of the lunar new year on February 10, with Bacolod City officials and other distinguished guests expected to be in attendance.

Beginning at 5 pm on February 9, visitors can immerse themselves in a series of engaging activities, including Wishing Card and calligraphy sessions, Chinese cultural performances, lantern shows, and light offerings.

The activities will also feature enchanting displays such as the lotus dance, dragon and lion dance exhibitions, San Hao performances, and solemn New Year's Eve prayers.

Adding a touch of cultural insight, a special storytelling event titled "Let Angkong Tell You A Story" will unfold, shedding light on Chinese traditions and the significance of the new year.

As an integral part of the Bacolaodiat Festival, the Yuan Thong Temple stands as one of the yearly festival venues, inviting all to join in the celebration. (PR)