Bacolaodiat Inc. reveals Feb. 9-11 festival events

Bacolaodiat, Inc., the organizers behind the 2024 Bacolaodiat Festival, unveiled in a press conference its schedule of events slated for February 9-11 at Lacson Street and North Capitol Road in Bacolod City.

The festivities kick off on February 9 with the Bacolaodiat Street Dance Competition at 4:30 p.m., featuring six official contingents dancing along 13th to 5th Lacson streets.

This will be followed by the opening of the Chopsticks Alley and the Imperial Village at 5:30 p.m., offering a diverse array of Asian cuisines and showcasing intricate Chinese arts and crafts, including calligraphy and interactive booths.

The annual evening cultural show, titled "A Night in the Middle Kingdom," will showcase performances from various sectors, including different Chinese schools in the city.

The FGS Yuan Thong Temple will conduct Dharma prayers and host the traditional Hitting of the Bell at midnight, marking the beginning of the Year of the Wood Dragon.

The conferment ceremony, designating Lucio Co as the adopted son and honorary mayor of Bacolod City, will take place at the Bacolod City Government Center on February 10, with the local officials in attendance.

Meanwhile, Ayala Malls Capitol Central will play host to the Dragon Fantasy Costume Contest, adding a touch of fantasy to the festival's offerings with eight participants.

In the evening of February 10, the Bacolaodiat Lantern Dance Competition will take place along three vibrant stages along Lacson Street: the North Capitol Road, the 6th Street, and the 13th Lacson Street.

GMA will also feature various celebrities and entertainers for the GMA Kapuso night at 8 p.m.

A lunar music festival will cap the night, and a grand fireworks display will light up the sky with “A Symphony of Lights and Sparks.”

On Day 3, February 11, the winners of the Street and Lantern Dance Competition will be announced at 4 pm in the North Wing Atrium of SM City Bacolod.

The Grand Champion, securing a prize of P100,000, will be recognized alongside recipients of additional awards such as Best in Costume, Best in Lantern, and the Netizen’s Choice Award.

Cosplay enthusiasts will showcase their creative prowess during the Chinese Cosplay Invasion at 5 p.m., where an array of costumes will be on display.

The final evening will commence with the awarding ceremonies for special events at 6 p.m., followed by performances from the San Carlos City Chamber Orchestra and Vocal Ensemble at 7 p.m., bringing the festival to a close. (PR)