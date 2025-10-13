Bacolod, 2 other LGUs suspend classes after Cebu quake

BACOLOD City and two other local government units in Negros Occidental have suspended classes at all levels in both public and private schools following a magnitude 5.8 earthquake that jolted Cebu around 1 a.m. Monday October 13, 2025.

In its latest earthquake information bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) downgraded the magnitude 6.0 earthquake to 5.8.

The earthquake was felt at Intensities II and III in some parts of Negros Occidental, including the cities of Bacolod, Bago and Talisay.

Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya said the suspension of classes was based on the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO).

He said the schools are encouraged to shift to modular distance learning, and performance tasks and projects to ensure that learning competencies are met.

In light of the series of earthquakes, he added that the City Engineers Office, DRRMO, and the Office of the Building Official (OBO) shall be conducting rapid damage assessment and needs analysis to all government schools in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd) and their respective school administration.

Bago City Mayor Mayette Javellana and Talisay City Mayor Rowena Lizares also ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes in all levels, both public and private schools.

This is a precautionary measure to ensure everyone’s safety, the mayors said.

Phivolcs records showed that the epicenter of the earthquake was located 10 kilometers southwest of Bogo City in northern Cebu. (MAP)