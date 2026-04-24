Bacolod acquires 10 electric vehicles for BCPO

THE Bacolod City Government has acquired 10 electric vehicles (EVs) for the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

Mayor Greg Gasataya said the City allocated a total of P14 million for the new EVs to enhance police visibility, improve response times, boost operational efficiency, and substantially reduce fuel consumption.

“We look ahead to further strengthening the city’s peace and order campaign while continuing to support those who risk their lives to serve and protect,not only the community, but also the environment,” he said.

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, Gasataya, along with the members of the City Council, tested the new units at the Bacolod City Government Center.

Each unit was found delivering 201 horsepower and a maximum driving range of up to 490 kilometers.

Powered by a 63.2 kWh battery, the vehicles can be fully charged within five to seven hours, sufficient to sustain an entire day of patrol operations.

Designed with both safety and functionality in mind, Gasataya said each EV is equipped with 360-degree cameras and sensors, keyless entry, front and side curtain airbags, and AC/DC charging capability, ensuring reliability and protection for personnel in the field.

Beyond environmental benefits, the mayor noted that the adoption of EVs is projected to significantly cut fuel and maintenance costs, reduce carbon emissions, and lessen dependence on fossil fuels -- all while strengthening the city’s capacity to deliver timely and effective public safety services.

He said once fully deployed, the EV fleet will reinforce the operational capabilities of the police force, enabling faster and more responsive action to community needs.

"This development builds on the administration’s continued support for law enforcement," he added.

BCPO also earlier received two Swat vans, the provision of 40,800 rounds of training ammunition, and additional financial and technical assistance from the City.

These include the installation of an LED wall for high-visibility operations, the distribution of computers to improve administrative efficiency, and an increase in monthly personnel allowances to P2,000.

The City Council also expressed strong support for the initiative through a resolution authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, recognizing it as a strategic move toward cleaner, energy-efficient public service. (MAP)