Bacolod acquires mini amphibious excavator for river clearing operations

THE Bacolod City Government has acquired an additional mini amphibious excavator to strengthen its clearing and rehabilitation efforts along the Mandalagan River in the city.

Mayor Greg Gasataya, who inspected the new purchased equipment at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Thursday, May 6, 2026, said the City acquired the unit through the City Engineer's Office (CEO) to support the flood mitigation and river rehabilitation programs.

“This may not solve all the problems in our waterways, but we know we are on the right track. There is no reason to stop rehabilitation efforts,” Gasataya said.

He said sustained flood mitigation and river rehabilitation efforts remain a top priority to protect flood-prone communities.

Engr. Loben Rafael Ceballos, CEO head, said the new mini amphibious excavator, along with the recently acquired long-arm excavator and dump truck, worth over P45 million in total, will be used for clearing waterways and removing silt buildup in rivers and drainage systems.

He said the smaller excavator is designed for use in narrow waterways and under bridges where heavy silt accumulation has been observed.

Ceballos noted that they are now assessing barangays to maximize the deployment and use of the new equipment.

From October to December 2025, the Department of Public Works and Highways removed about 2,120 tons of silt from the Mandalagan River.

A hydrographic survey conducted by the CEO revealed that sediment buildup had reduced the river mouth depth to around one meter. (MAP)