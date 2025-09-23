Bacolod allocates over P2M to fire victims

THE Bacolod City Government has allocated P2.885 million for the families in Purok Cheriza, Barangay 27, Bacolod City, who lost their homes in a fire on September 12, 2025.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said he already signed the documents for the release of the budget that will be distributed to the fire victims this week.

He said those whose houses were destroyed will receive P15,000, while P10,000 will go to those with damaged homes. Renters and sharers will get P5,000 each.

Aside from the city’s assistance, he added the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is also set to provide cash assistance to the affected families.

The mayor noted that based on the validated report of the Department of Social Services and Development, a total of 144 houses were razed by fire. Of the number, 143 houses were destroyed and one was damaged.

The fire displaced a total of 290 families and 146 sharers and renters.

Gasataya said DHSUD is only waiting for the final lists from the City Government where they are set to give P30,000 to those houses were destroyed and P10,000 for damaged homes.

Gasataya also said that of 290 families, 124 families are still temporarily staying at the Apolinario Mabini Elementary School.

He said some of them decided to transfer to their relatives while others were also renting houses near Barangay 27.

He added that the City already conducted a clearing operation for the removal of the fire-stricken area of debris to ensure it is safe for the residents to return.

The mayor noted that some of the affected families have started rebuilding their homes, but he emphasized the need for safety.

“I feel you and truly understand, but we don’t want anybody getting hurt. That’s why I’m asking you let us ensure your safety first, because for now, that is our priority,’ Gasataya said.

The mayor also presented an on-site housing development plan that includes proper road networks and a drainage system.

“I have envisioned this, but there is a process that needs to be done,” Gasataya said.

He said the affected lot, measuring 7,787 square meters, is owned by the Philippine Alien Property Administration, and they already sent a letter to DHSUD to explore potential partnership for the housing project.

The proposal includes a President Proclamation for the donation of the over 7,000 square meters of national government-owned land. (MAP)