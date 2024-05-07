Bacolod allocates P2-M for renovation of BCC

The City Government of Bacolod has allocated P2 million for the improvement of Bacolod City College (BCC) to accommodate the participants of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Games from May 26 to June 1, 2024.

Engineer Loben Ceballos, officer-in-charge of the City Engineer’s Office, said they will also construct facilities such as shower areas for the delegates.

He said at least 400 delegates will stay at BCC from May 26 to June 1, adding that they will also upgrade some of its facilities inside the campus including the water pumps that will start this week.

Ceballos stressed that BCC is now a venue for sports activities so it needs to upgrade its facilities.

He said the Activity Center of BCC will also be used for the ROTC Games.

The 2nd year of the Philippine ROTC Games with the Visayas Regional Qualifying Leg will be hosted by Bacolod City from May 26 to June 1, 2024, with the theme “ Husay ng ROTC, Husay ng Kabataan.”

The games include arnis, athletics, boxing, chess, e-sports, sepak takraw, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, target shooting, raiders competition, and Miss ROTC.

On May 6, Senator Francis Tolentino, a brainchild of the Philippine ROTC Games, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the City Government of Bacolod led by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, and Raul Alvarez, Jr., director of Commission on Higher Education-Region 6, at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Monday, May 6.

The MOA was also signed by Major General Elpidio Talja, commander of the Philippine Air Force Reserve Command, and Norberto Mangulabnan, president of Carlos Hilado Memorial State University.*