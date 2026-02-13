Bacolod allocates P30.5M for Niraam

THE Bacolod City Government has allocated P30.5 million for the hosting of the inaugural Negros Island Region Athletic Association Meet (Niraam) 2026 from March 1 to 7, 2026.

Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, chairperson of the Committee on Finance and Appropriation, said the City Council already approved the funds following the request of Mayor Greg Gasataya.

He said the amount will cover the expenses related to the city’s hosting of the regional sporting event, which include the construction and improvement of the billeting areas for the athletes in various schools, and it will be handled by the Schools Division of Bacolod City, as the host city.

Aside from the P30.5 million, the City Council also approved P27 million for the city's athletes trainings, allowances and coaches in various sports event.

Sayson noted that both allocations will be sourced from the City’s Special Education Fund (SEF).

Regional Memorandum 35, Series of 2026, issued by the Department of Education–Negros Island Region (DepEd-NIR), revealed that a total of 12 provincial and city delegations will compete in the week-long event, with the theme:" Negros Island Region: stronger, faster, together."

Participating delegations include Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Bacolod City, Bais City, Bayawan City, Canlaon City, Dumaguete City, Guihulngan City, Kabankalan City, Silay City, and Tanjay City.

The competition will feature 28 events in the elementary level and 45 events in the secondary level.

"I'm very excited because for the first time, Bacolod City will represent as Bacolod City. In previous regional meet, Bacolod City was part of Negros Occidental, and now under the under the Negros Island Region (NIR) framework, Bacolod City will separate in Negros Occidental delegations," Sayson said.

Winners of the Niraam will represent the NIR in the Palarong Pambansa 2026, the country’s premier national sporting event for student-athletes. (MAP)