Bacolod allocates P3.4M for Tino-hit fisherfolk, farmers

THE Bacolod City Government has allocated P3.4 million for the fisherfolk and farmers who were affected by Typhoon Tino in the city.

Maricar Qurio, City Agriculture head, said the financial assistance through the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) was taken from the city’s local fund.

She said at least 340 beneficiaries were already identified from various barangays. Of the number, 320 are fisherfolk and 20 are farmers.

The beneficiaries include from the areas of Barangays 1, 2, 12, 13, 14, Banago, Pahanocoy, Punta Taytay, Singcang-Airport, Tangub, and Villamonte.

Quiro said the beneficiaries will receive at least P10,000 assistance.

She said the Department of Agriculture was tasked to conduct an assessment on the fishing boats, adding that the assistance will be distributed by the Department of Social Service and Development (DSSD).

The DSSD is also still waiting for the approval of the additional funds for Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) assistance this year for families affected by Typhoon Tino in the city.

DSSD earlier asked the Department of Social Welfare and Development Negros Island Region for the allocation of additional funds for Bacolod to accommodate the families who were not covered under the first and second batches of payouts. (MAP)