Bacolod allocates P50M for construction of football pitch

THE Bacolod City Government has allocated P50 million for the construction of 7,490-square-meter football pitch at the Bacolod City National High School (BCNHS) oval in Barangay Taculing.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said they are now finalizing the details and they will hold the ground breaking ceremony in the first or second week of March this year.

He said the facility meets FIFA standards and features artificial turf and professional-grade lighting, making it Bacolod’s first city-constructed football venue.

The mayor noted that the project aims to boost grassroots sports development and give local teams a dedicated space to train within the city.

“We know there are a lot of teams in Bacolod and some of them are playing outside the city, so by having this quality turf it can help the athletes and can attract more competitions here in the city,” Gasataya said.

City Engineer Loben Rafael Ceballos said the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) already conducted post-qualification evaluation on the bidder and they are only waiting for the release of the Notice to Proceed (NTP).

“As soon as we receive the NTP, we will start construction of the football pitch. The exact timeline depends on its issuance,” he said.

He added that the fund will be taken from the Special Education Fund (SEF).

Ceballos said it is also part of the construction the improvement of the BCNHS oval area. (MAP)