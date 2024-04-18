Bacolod allots P15M for pentavalent vaccines

The Bacolod city government is set to purchase 10,000 doses of pentavalent vaccines with an allocation of PHP15 million to curb cases of pertussis (whooping cough) and other diseases among children below five years old.

Dr. Ma. Carmela Gensoli, city health officer, said the City Health Office (CHO) has available vaccines for now, but with continued vaccination coverage mapping, the supply could be depleted in the succeeding months.

"I requested the (Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez) to purchase 9,000 doses but he said we will purchase 10,000 doses," she added.

The total doses could cover some 3,300 children, who each will be administered up to three doses.

Pentavalent vaccines protect against pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, and hemophilus influenza type B.

Six confirmed cases of pertussis were reported by the CHO on Monday.

These include two male and four female infants aged one to 12 months, who were already discharged as of April 6.

Barangays Granada, Handumanan, Taculing and Villamonte recorded one case each while Tangub logged two cases.

Pertussis, which is caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis, is mainly transmitted through person-to-person respiratory droplets, or contact with airborne droplets and exposure to infected or contaminated clothes, utensils, and furniture, among others.

Symptoms include a persisting cough that may last two or more weeks, mild fever, and a runny nose. (PNA)