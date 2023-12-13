Bacolod artist lives on through his art

These are some of the paintings of the late Bert Berondo, a renowned artist in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental. Those interested to purchase his paintings may contact 09274775314.An artist expresses his emotions in the various ebbs and tides of life through the strokes of his paintbrush.

One can appreciate their artistic expression of the many faces and challenges of life that can be gleaned from their art masterpieces.

Artist Bert Berondo is among the known artists in Bacolod City, Province of Negros Occidental who spent his peak up to his twilight years in creating art using acrylic on canvas.

He made numerous art exhibitions in many places in the province including the Negros Museum, a hub of the artist's masterpieces.

He never ceased to follow his passion for paintings as the sole expression of his fulfillment in life next to his family being a simple and humble artist.

He did a lot of hard work in pursuing his passion for the arts along with his contemporaries in the field of arts.

However, his corporeal life ended at the age of 68, his family confirmed.

He once held an art exhibit dubbed KABUHI at the Negros Museum in previous years.

KABUHI presents the art odyssey of the artist Berondo’s contemporary cubism depicting his “Credo of Life”: his vision of reality, his attitude towards life, his trust, and his honest concept of Man...of Life.

According to him, life has a meaning which cannot be fathomed by man’s understanding. It is only God who determines the in-depth nature of man.

Displaying a Mother and Child, the beginning of life itself, the important relativity of KABUHI to all mankind prompting the viewer to respond to the questions: “Would you dare to believe, that God who called you to Himself and equipped you with. His Spirit, could work mightily through you?” “Have you made the connection between the time and place in which you live and God’s call upon you?”

LEAVING BEAUTIFUL PAINTINGS

His family would like to sell his paintings so that his memories will live on not only to them but to those who appreciate his artworks.

The family is asking for those who like to buy the paintings that he left, which would be much appreciated.

They know that the late Bert Berondo has many friends and people who appreciate his artwork.

This is the time to have some of his paintings to provide the family with temporary relief while they are grieving the loss of a valuable man in their life.

Moreover, his wake is at their house in Phase 2-H Villa Angela Brgy. Vista Alegre.*