Bacolod asks vendors to submit layouts

The City Government of Bacolod is requiring vendors who wish to display their products at the Bacolod Public Plaza and other areas this holiday season to submit their layout plans to the City and Councilor Celia Matea Flor.

City Administrator Lucille Gelvolea announced yesterday that the leaders of the vendor groups must submit their layouts and arrange a meeting with Councilor Flor, who chairs the City Council’s Committee on Markets.

Gelvolea explained that the final approval will depend on the submitted layouts to ensure they do not obstruct the Christmas decorations at the public plaza.

She added that a group of vendors had already submitted their requests to the City Council last week, but they were also asked to submit their layout plans for the area near the plaza.

Gelvolea noted that several vendors have expressed interest in displaying their products at the public plaza and along downtown streets next month.

"We will regulate their placement to ensure that they do not obstruct the plaza or the downtown area," Flor said.

Flor also mentioned that their personnel have already informed the vendors' officials to finalize their meeting with her.

"We are currently putting up Christmas lights at the public plaza and will hold the lighting ceremony on December 7," she added. /MAP