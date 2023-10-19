Bacolod awaits approval of signal jamming for MassKara

The City Government of Bacolod is still waiting for the approval of their request for the temporary shutdown of mobile network services from all telecommunication companies during the highlights of the 44th MassKara Festival.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Wednesday, October 18, the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) already submitted their request to the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas and National Telecommunication Companies (NTC) for the implementation of the signal jamming on October 21 to 22.

He said that based on BCPO’s letter, they requested a temporary cellular phone signal shut down from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 21 at the Upper East Megaworld going to Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

He added on October 22, they also requested a signal jamming for the MassKara Street Dance and Arena Competition along SM City Mall, Rizal, and Araneta Streets to Paglaum Sports Complex from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Once it is approved by the NTC, the mayor said that the temporary signal shutdown will only be implemented in the said areas and not the whole areas of Bacolod City.

“We already stated the locations so we expect that the said areas will only be affected by the temporary shutdown during the highlights of the festival,” Benitez said.

Colonel Noel Aliño, director of BCPO, said it’s the recommendation of the Philippine National Police (PNP) higher command to make a request for the implementation of the cellular phone signal shutdown during the highlights of the festival.

He said their request was submitted to the PRO-6 on October 2, it was then forwarded to the Camp Crame on October 3.

Moreover, Benitez said they are still waiting for the final confirmation of the arrival of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for the highlights of the 44th MassKara Festival.

He said its already confirmed that First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will be here during the highlights of the festival.

Aside from Marcos, Senators Lito Lapid, Ronald dela Rosa, Risa Hontiveros, Kiko Pangilinan, Juan Miguel Zubiri, and Cynthia Villar are also expected to arrive in Bacolod.*