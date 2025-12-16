Bacolod awaits Baciwa’s announcement of new owner of PrimeWater

THE Bacolod City Government is still waiting for the Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) to announce the owner of the PrimeWater.

Councilor Roberto Rojas, chairperson of the City Council committee on energy and public utilities, said the PrimeWater was already sold to a new entity and its new owner will be announced this week.

He said it is very important to know the new owner so that they can also inform the concessionaires, as well as other local government units under the PrimeWater.

“This time, we will put more teeth or laws to address the water problem. If there’s a new owner, we will set down with Baciwa and the city officials to improve the water services in Bacolod,” he added.

In 2020, the Baciwa entered into a 25-year joint venture agreement with PrimeWater.

Rojas noted that on Friday, December 12, 2025, the Bacolod Bulk Water Inc. (BBWI), the largest bulk water supplier of Primewater in Bacolod City, asked PrimeWater to settle its outstanding obligations.

The BBWI management released an advisory to inform the public of a possible water interruption on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

The management said for the past several months, PrimeWater-Bacolod City has failed to settle its outstanding obligations for bulk water supplied by BBWI.

The Villar-owned PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp. also settled its outstanding obligations for bulk water supply on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

After its payment, BBWI also assured the public that there will be no interruption in the bulk water supply and normal operations shall continue to support uninterrupted water service in the city.

Bacolod City’s consumer group, Water Watch Advocates, also called on Mayor Greg Gasataya and the City Council to investigate the alleged selling of PrimeWater to an unknown entity.

Wennie Sancho, Water Watch Advocates convenor, said he was informed that PrimeWater has been sold, but the buyer remains unknown.

"If true, Water Watch Advocates Convenor and as a consumer is questioning who authorized this sale," he said. (MAP)