Bacolod awaits DILG guidelines on PBB release

The City Government of Bacolod is now waiting for the release of the guidelines from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to release the performance-based Bonus (PBB) to all qualified employees of the city.

Lawyer Caesar Distrito, spokesperson of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, said Wednesday, April 3, that the mayor is ready to release the PBB once the DILG issues the appropriate guidelines, as it is required by the law.

"Mayor Albee made sure that there is an allocation for the PBB in the current budget, and assures the employees that they will release it once the guidelines are available," he said.

Distrito noted that the mayor already sent its letter of intent to the DILG for the release of the PBB after Bacolod earlier received the 2023 Seal of Good Local Governance of the Department (SGLG) award from the agency.*