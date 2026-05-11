Bacolod, Bago resume 5-day workweek

THE local government units of Bacolod and Bago cities in Negros Occidental resumed the regular five-day government workweek effective May 11, 2026.

In Bacolod City, Mayor Greg Gasataya signed an executive order on May 11, directing the resumption of the regular five-day work in the city government.

Bacolod City previously adopted a four-day workweek arrangement pursuant to Executive Order 015, Series of 2026, in the interest of operational efficiency, energy conservation, and employee welfare.

"Prevailing economic conditions, including the gradual stabilization of fuel prices and transportation costs, indicate that the City is now transitioning toward a recovery phase, thereby allowing the local government to resume regular office operations," Gasataya said.

He said the City Government has likewise determined, after assessment and evaluation, that the resumption of the regular five-day work schedule is necessary to further enhance the efficiency of public service delivery, strengthen inter-office coordination, improve accessibility of government services to constituents, and ensure prompt and responsive governance.

He added that all City Government officials and employees shall resume the regular five-day workweek schedule from Monday to Friday, in accordance with existing Civil Service Commission rules and regulations and applicable laws, effective May 11.

On May 10, Bago City Mayor Marina Javellana-Yao also signed an executive order lifting the implementation of compressed four-day workweek effective Monday, May 11.

Javellana-Yao said the strict energy conservation protocols in all Bago City Government office and operations shall be maintained.

“This lifting pertains only to the work schedule arrangement under EO No. 13 Series of 2026 and does not repeal or weaken the energy conservation protocols and fuel austerity measures thereunder, which shall remain in full force and effect unless subsequently amended or revoked,” she said. (MAP)