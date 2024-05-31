Bacolod bishop says divorce bill to create more damage to family, appeals to legislators to seek better alternatives

Bacolod Diocese Bishop Patricio Buzon issued a pastoral letter on marriage and divorce after the House of Representatives approved on the third and final reading a measure seeking to legalize absolute divorce on May 22.

In the pastoral letter dated May 29, Buzon said that House Bill 9349, An Act Reinstituting Absolute Divorce as an Alternative Mode for the Dissolution of Marriage, is indeed a “tragic development” because the said bill is an “outright defiance of the Law of God.”

“We believe that marriage is more than just a human contract. It is a divine institution, hence, sacred and indissoluble,” the bishop stressed.

He said, “No less than the Philippine Constitution recognized that marriage is a permanent union between a man and woman entered into in accordance with the law for the establishment of conjugal and family life. It is the foundation of the family and an inviolable social institution whose nature, consequences, and incidents are governed by law and not subject to stipulation.”

“We recognize that the reasons put forward by the proponents of the bill are valid and justified. There are indeed couples who are caught in an irreparably broken union and with whom we sympathize. However, the remedy to such situations is not divorce but the improvement of the Family Code, which will include all possible grounds for the declaration of nullity of a marriage that was void from the beginning,” he said.

A divorce law would affect all marriages, including the good ones, since it would change the legal structure of marriage to a breakable contract, he also said.

“For all the good intentions of its proponents, the divorce bill will only create more significant damage to the family and to society founded on the family itself. Ultimately, it is the children, the future of our society who will be the ones most adversely affected,” he also said.

Buzon appealed to legislators to seek better and more effective alternatives to the problems faced by the Filipino family, focusing on improving and strengthening the Family Code so that it comprehensively addresses the struggles and reinforces the hope of every family.

“To our government agencies, make the annulment process easily accessible and affordable. Today, the Church has already set a precedent for making annulment simple and free for all,” he said.

He also called on the priests and family and life ministers to intensify their commitment and explore ways to strengthen their family and life programs.

He also asked them to expand their ministry to support couples not only during the pre-Cana but more importantly in the post-Cana period. “Your role is crucial in this endeavor, as you effectively accompany the families, enabling them to live God’s beautiful plan for them,” he added.

He also said, “As a diocese, we look forward to our Third Diocesan Pastoral Assembly this coming October, where the focus on family stands among the top three pastoral priorities. We have just celebrated Trinity Sunday, which reminds us of the God we believe in—a God in three Persons made one by their life of love. This communion of persons is reflected in the image of the family. Therefore, the family is God's image. The family is the sacrament of the Trinity. The family is holy.”

The bishop said: “I entrust our country and all our endeavors to the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the intercession of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph.”*