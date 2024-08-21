Bacolod breaks ground first athletes' dormitory

" It's the first athletes' dormitory in Bacolod City."

This was stressed by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Tuesday, August 20, as he led the blessing and groundbreaking for the construction of the athletes' dormitory at Romanito Maravilla National High School in Barangay Estefania.

The activity was also attended by Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran and the members of the City Council.

Benitez said they alloted P12.5 million from the Special Education Fund (SEF) to construct the building that will be completed in 180 calendar days.

He said it's a big help to the athletes' who are currently using the shanty inside the school campus.

" We need to help our athletes to improve their living conditions while they undergo training," he added.

The mayor noted that some of the athletes at Romanito Maravilla National High School also represented Bacolod City in Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City in July.

Benitez said some of the athletes in Romanito Maravilla National High School won gold, silver, and bronze medals in Palarong Pambansa.

" Our athletes bring honor to our city so we should give them decent living quarters so that they also have something to look forward to what they did," Benitez said.

He said the building can accommodate at least 32 athletes or students and it will be completed within six months, adding that if it is still needed, they will construct more buildings for the athletes.

The mayor disclosed that this is one way of taking care of those who brought recognition and awareness to the city./MAP