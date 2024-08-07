Bacolod breaks ground new city hall bldg

" It's an iconic building."

This was stressed by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Tuesday morning, August 6, as he led the groundbreaking for the rehabilitation/improvement of the City Hall building at Luzuriaga-Araneta streets in Barangay 13.

The activity was also attended by the members of the City Council, department heads, the officials of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), and the ESJ Sons and Constructions Supplies.

" We are trying to create more legacy projects that we can see not only now, but in years to come," Benitez said.

He said that based on the design of the building, there will be 10 meter-wide, 10 meter-height art piece, which was designed by a local artist.

" We engaged with the local artist so that we can be inscribed in the history of what's happening now in the city," he added.

The mayor stressed that it's a history wall or an art piece of Bacolod.

The City Government earlier allotted P223 million for the rehabilitation of the building.

The fund is part of the P4.4 billion approved loan for the city government from the Development Bank of the Philippines.

" But because of the design to make it a legacy and iconic building, there will be a short of at least P100 million," Benitez said.

He said he already talked with the officials of the DBP about realigning some of the projects and it will be alloted to the said project.

The mayor noted that they are eyeing to realign the P525 million budget intended for the development of Burgos Public Market to be used for the completion of the legislative building and the City Hall building projects.

This was after the majority of the vendors of Burgos Public Market opposed the development of the market.

" So it's one of the options to use the budget for the supposed construction of the new Burgos Public Market, since the majority of the vendors opposed it, we will use the funds for other projects," Benitez said.

He said the city intends to improve the market, and if they are not willing, that's it.

The rehabilitation of the City Hall will run for 18 months, composed of 4-story, with underground parking space./MAP