Bacolod business one-stop-shop starts January 5

THE Bacolod City Government will hold the Business One-Stop-Shop (Boss) on Monday, January 5, 2026, at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

The Boss aims to streamline the processing and renewal of business permits.

Stella Rose Rayos, head of the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO), said the Boss has occupied the BCGC’s lobby and second floor for the processing of barangay clearances, which will be available until January 20.

In addition to barangay clearances, several other agencies are participating in the Boss, including the City Health Office (CHO), City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) Zoning Division, Office of the Building Official, Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office (Benro), City Tourism Office, City Cooperative and Livelihood Development Office, City Department of Agriculture, City Veterinary Office, Bacolod Traffic and Transportation Management Department (BTTMD) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Rayos expressed optimism that many entrepreneurs will take advantage of the system to register or renew their businesses this year.

Business owners who pay in full qualify for a 10 percent discount on business tax, which does not apply to regulatory fees.

Rayos noted that services are available both on-site at the government center and online via ebpls.bacolodcity.gov.ph. On-site staff will assist applicants who are not comfortable using digital platforms.

She said the city satellite offices at the Bacolod Express Service Office in Ayala Malls Capitol Central and Government Services Express in SM City Mall Bacolod will also continue to accommodate assessment, payments and issuances of sanitary and health permits.

"Those who availed of advance processing may monitor their application status through the electronic tracking system to check pending clearances. They may then proceed to the City Treasurer’s Office–License Division for assessment and payment,” she said.

BPLO records showed Bacolod City has a total of 24,912 businesses were registered in 2025.

Mayor Greg Gasataya earlier issued a memorandum allowing early acceptance of business registrations to prepare for the BOSS rollout. (MAP)