Bacolod celebrates the 126th Philippine Independence Day

The City Government of Bacolod led by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez and Bacolod City Lone District Congressman Greg Gasataya celebrated the 126th Philippine Independence Day held at the city’s public plaza.

The celebration was attended by war veterans who can best relate to their experience of how the country’s leaders and freedom fighters fought for the country’s freedom from tyranny.

The two top officials have expressed their gratitude to the war veterans for their valuable presence during the celebration which history was closely etched into the hearts and minds of the war veterans and every Filipino who upholds a love of country and maintains a considerable high level of nationalism.

The annual celebration reminds everyone that the freedom that we all enjoy now comes from the sweat, blood, courage, bravery, fears, heroism, and even deaths that our forefathers have fought in the past.

Mayor Benitez gave meaning to the glorious past of the Filipino people and our country when it fought hard against Spanish rulers.

Bacolod Congressman Gasataya stated, 'Let's embrace the freedom that our forefathers fought for in the past. Let us uphold the principles and values that our flag symbolizes, leading us to a clearer path in the future.

Let us unite in facing the challenges of our freedom and serve our country and city wholeheartedly, offering the same to God Almighty and our fellowmen. Maligayang Araw ng Kalayaan, aking mahal na lungsod ng Bacolod!"