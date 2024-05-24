Bacolod Chicken Inasal Festival kicks off May 24

The three-day Chicken Inasal Festival of Bacolod City kicked off Friday, May 24, and it will run until Sunday, May 26, Councilor Celia Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on markets, said Thursday, May 23.

Flor said the opening will be held at North Capitol Road at 6 p.m. with the city officials led by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez.

She said this year’s festival, with the theme “ Inasal Goes Global,” will be held in Megaworld Upper East, SM City Mall, and Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

“In the opening, we will have our food tasting and beer pairing at the North Capitol Road, Chicken Inasal Festival Food Expo at The Upper East, inasal culinary battle at SM City, sugba fest and grill expo at Ayala Malls Capitol Central,” she added.

On May 25, there will be stellar nights at the North Capitol Road, a dance competition and hip-hop elements concert at The Upper East, Bacolod Chicken Inasal Awards at SM City, and Barangay Chicken Inasal Cook-off at Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

On May 26, a closing ceremony at The Upper East with an arena and dance competition, SM Super Club BBQ at the SM City, Bacolod Chicken Inasal Food Expo at the North Capitol Road with The Yuya Cosplay concert, and trade fair at Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

Flor said it’s the target of the city that the Chicken Inasal Festival will be known around the world.

She said Bacolod City is already known for its chicken inasal and the festival is a big help in tourism engagement.

Flor noted that they will also distribute grilled chicken to various foundations in Bacolod such as Boys Home, St. Eziekiel, St. Vincent, Social Development Center, Girls Home, and Holy Family.

“We are inviting everyone to come and enjoy the Chicken Inasal Festival here in the city,” Flor said.

Meanwhile, Flor said a temporary road closure will also be implemented at North Capitol Road from 11 p.m. on May 21 to 11 a.m. on May 27.

She said a road closure will also be implemented at the Manokan Country, Barangay 12, from 11 p.m. on May 22 to 11 a.m. on May 27.

“We are asking for the cooperation of the motorist for this year’s Chicken Inasal Festival,” she added.*