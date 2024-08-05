Bacolod city administrator hopes NEPC will address illegal electrical connections

As the Negros Electric and Power Corp. (NEPC) has started to take over the operation of the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco), the City Government of Bacolod is also hopeful that NEPC will address the illegal electrical connections in various barangays to avoid fire incidents, City Administrator Lucille Gelvolea said on Sunday, August 4.

Gelvolea said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. already approved the franchise of NEPC to manage and operate the electricity distribution system in Central Negros.

The President signed Republic Act Number 12011 on July 26, 2024. This legislation will come into effect fifteen days after publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.

“ With NEPC, it’s one of their priorities to check the illegal connections or pilferers in various barangays. We are hopeful that they will do it soon,” Gelvolea said.

She said several houses in Bacolod City were razed by fire last week in Barangays 2 and 16, and one of the causes of fire was electrical, adding that the said areas were also identified as a red zone by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Gelvolea noted that in fire incidents, the number one cause of fire was due to illegal electrical connections.

She said NEPC is also coordinating with the City Government, barangays, and other groups to help them convince the private landowners to allow the residents to process their electrical connections.

Through this effort, we can lessen the fire hazard in Bacolod,” she added.

NEPC earlier announced that they will implement an amnesty program targeting at least 6,000 illegal electrical connections within the areas of the jurisdiction of Ceneco.

NEPC is a joint venture company between Primelectric Holdings Inc. (PHI) and Ceneco,

Jonathan Cabrera, spokesperson of NEPC, said starting August 1, 2024, all meter readers, disconnectors, and linemen deployed to perform meter reading and billing services, disconnection, and troubleshooting activities in the franchise areas of Bacolod, Bago, Talisay, Silay, Murcia, and Salvador Benedicto will now be employees of NEPC.

“This transition is a significant step in our commitment to delivering and maintaining exceptional service quality for all Negrenses. NEPC’s team will ensure the efficient and reliable service you expect by carrying out all activities with the highest level of professionalism,” he said.

For the convenience of consumers, he added Ceneco and Negros Power managements have agreed to utilize the temporary office of Negros Power to facilitate customer transactions.

Negros Power office is located on the second floor of Robinsons East Center, Burgos Street, Barangay Villamonte, and open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday, without a noon break.

Cabrera said that they are accepting the payment of current billings, applications for new connections, follow-up on pending applications, customer-related requests and concerns, and reconnections.

He said on August 3, they also put up a Negros Power Helplines to accommodate the consumer concerns with the following numbers 09988459460, 09171597028 or (034) 4756372, or (034) 475 NEPC.

“ We look forward to assisting you and ensuring a smooth and satisfactory experience with our services. Thank you for your trust,” he added./MAP