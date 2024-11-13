Bacolod City, BJMP seal pact to provide college education to PDL

The city government, through the Bacolod City College (BCC), has partnered with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to provide tertiary education to persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

The College Education Behind Bars (CEBB) program will enable Metro Bacolod District Jail-Male Dorm Annex (MBDJ-MDA) inmates to acquire a baccalaureate degree while serving time.

The partnership was formalized Monday during the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, chair of the BCC Board of Trustees; Supt. Abner Zamora, jail warden of the MBDJ-MDA based in Barangay Handumanan, representing BJMP-Western Visayas’ chief Supt. Simeon Dolojo; and Dr. Ma. Johanna Ann Bayoneta, BCC college administrator.

“The BJMP has a mission of providing developmental opportunities to PDL and mandated to implement educational and skills training/enhancement programs to provide them opportunities to achieve their full potential to become useful members of society upon integration with the community,” the MOA stated.

The BCC’s mandate is to provide quality and affordable education to students and globally competitive graduates.

Under the program, 25 PDL may pursue a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship degree within the MBDJ-MDA compound.

PDL with a senior high school diploma will follow a four-year curriculum aligned with the regular school calendar.

The CEBB will hold classes in a flexible hybrid format to accommodate the students’ availability.

Based on the agreement, the BJMP shall identify the qualified PDL eligible for the program, assist them in the documentary requirements for enrollment, orient them on their obligations as students and provide a conducive learning classroom.

The BCC shall prepare an academic system for the program with an emphasis on academic admission, teaching methodology, instructors, library access, and other student support services. (PNA)