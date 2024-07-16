Bacolod

Bacolod City celebrates 50th Nutrition Month

Photo: BCD PIO
Photo: BCD PIO
Photo: BCD PIO
Photo: BCD PIO

The City of Bacolod, in collaboration with the Bacolod City Nutrition Committee, kicked off the 50th Nutrition Month 2024 celebration with the 4PS Palarong Pambata, themed "Sa PPAN Sama-sama sa Nutrisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat ng Bacolodnon," last July 14 at the Bacolod City Government Center lobby, today.

The opening event featured a variety of engaging activities, including a Zumba dance bulilit, kiddie games, and a film showing.

The Nutrition Month celebration will continue throughout July with more activities aimed at raising awareness and encouraging healthy eating habits among Bacolod residents.

