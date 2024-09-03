Bacolod City celebrates Linggo ng Kabataan 2024

Bacolod City recently held a month-long celebration of Linggo ng Kabataan 2024, highlighted by a series of events aimed at empowering and uniting the youth.

Spearheaded by the Bacolod City Youth Development Office (BCYDO), SK Federation, and the Local Youth Development Council (LYDC), these events featured an Advocacy Fair at SM City Bacolod Activity Center, where young people engaged with organizations dedicated to causes like social justice, environmental sustainability, and mental health.

The Bacolod Youth Congress also took place, bringing together youth-serving organizations and student councils to draft the Bacolod Youth Code. Additionally, the Larong Pinoy event fostered camaraderie among Bacolod’s youth through traditional games, emphasizing the importance of preserving cultural heritage.