Bacolod City celebrates National Arbor Day

Bacolod City celebrated National Arbor Day last June 25, with the planting of 2,000 native and fruit tree seedlings in the soon-to-be Brgy Felisa Eco Park, next to the Bacolod Sanitary Landfill.

The Bacolod Environmental and Natural Resources Office (BENRO) led the initiative on the newly acquired 25.7-hectare property, with 8.5 hectares dedicated to the tree park.

Environmental advocates, and volunteers participated in the event, highlighting the importance of tree planting for climate change mitigation, urban cooling, and air quality improvement. (BCD PIO)